One lot of Seasonique birth control pills recalled due to missing pills

One lot of Seasonique prescription birth control recalled after a complaint about missing pills. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has published a nation-wide recall notice for one lot of Seasonique birth control due to missing pills from packages.

Teva Canada Ltd., the manufacturer, recalled the prescription birth control pills after receiving a complaint that one of the packages was missing two pills, which the Friday recall notice notes may increase risks of pregnancy.

“Missing a pill could lead to undesired pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding,” the notice says.

The birth control pills are packaged in an extended-cycle tablet dispenser containing a 91-day (13-week) supply.

Eighty-four of them are light blue-green tablets that contain levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol, followed by seven yellow pills that contain ethinyl estradiol. The complaint said two of the light blue-green tablets were missing.

Taking them in the proper order is important for preventing pregnancy, the recall said. It is advised to return your product to the pharmacy where it was purchased for a replacement or a different product, in the event your product is missing any pills, and to contact your pharmacist if you are unsure.

“Do not skip any doses or stop taking Seasonique,” it reads.

Health Canada says it is monitoring the company’s recall and investigation, including the measures taken to prevent the problem from reoccurring.

Anyone with questions about the recall is asked to contact Teva Canada Ltd. by calling toll-free at 1-800-268-4127, Option 3, or by email at druginfo@tevacanada.com. Consumers are advised to contact a health care provider with any questions or concerns about their birth control.