Walk down memory lane: Group of Alberta women remember the Bay as stores close nation-wide

The closure of Hudson’s Bay stores has many people looking back fondly. The Stephen Avenue location holds a special place in the hearts of some Calgarians.

Six Calgary women have reunited at the front doors of one of the Bay stores in the city to pay homage to the iconic Canadian retailer they have a close connection with.

“It was one of the most wonderful, oldest department stores in Canada,” said Barbara Leary. “I hope they really preserve this beautiful building.”

Leary says after operating for more than 350 years, she is heartbroken that the company is shuttering all the stores. She and the other five women were among the first to be on the Hudson’s Bay Teen Fashion Council in Calgary more than 60 years ago. It was a promotional initiative and involved teenagers representing the store’s fashion lines.

It was a huge deal for us," said Joanne Steinmann. “I think we felt very important somehow.”

Only two students from each of Calgary’s five high schools at the time were picked for the coveted positions.

“We were chosen by a very serious and disciplined math teacher to come down to the Bay every Saturday,” said Steinmann.

Teen Fashion Council Members received training in beauty and business, modelled in fashion shows and worked part-time at the Bay.

“We got so many wonderful lessons in beauty care, you know, skin and hair,” said Fran Corack. “We worked in various department stores and we were sort of like a teen connection. It promoted young people coming to the Bay.”

Some of the women have remained friends since their high school days at the Bay, but this is the first time they’ve all been together in years.

The moment is bittersweet.

“I just had a few minutes to walk through this (store) and it’s very, very sad,” said Steinmann. “But we can live with all the memories we have.”