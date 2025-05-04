‘Potentially fatal health risks’: JAMP-Pregabalin recalled for dosage issue

One lot of JAMP-Pregabalin has been recalled because some manufacturer bottles labelled to contain 50 mg capsules may contain 150 mg capsules. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has published a nationwide recall alert for one lot of JAMP-Pregabalin 50 mg bottles, because some bottles may contain 150 mg capsules.

JAMP Pharma Corp., the manufacturer, is recalling the product (Lot number 2305012747, DIN 02435985, expiry date: 2026-08) since it could lead to patients receiving a higher than prescribed dose of the medication, which could result in an overdose and pose “serious, potentially fatal health risks,” the recall and safety alert says.

Health Canada says JAMP-Pregabalin is prescribed to treat pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes, shingles or spinal cord injuries in adults, as well as a pain treatment for fibromyalgia.

“Taking too much pregabalin or suddenly increasing the dose could potentially lead to an overdose, which can be life-threatening,” the recall reads.

Pregabalin overdose may cause sudden mood changes, sleepiness, confusion, depression, agitation, restlessness and seizures. If taken while taking any drugs acting on the central nervous system, including opioids, it can lead to heart electrical problems, seizures and even death, warns the notice.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of an overdose is advised to seek immediate medical attention.

Customers are asked to check their medication bottles to ensure that all the capsules are 50 mg. The 50 mg capsules are described to be white in colour with “PG” and “50” printed on them in black ink.

If the bottles contain any 150 mg capsules with “PG” and “150” printed on them, customers are advised to return it to the pharmacy of purchase, immediately.

Patients are advised against abruptly stopping the medication before speaking to their health care provider, as it could result in withdrawal symptoms like insomnia, nausea, headache, anxiety, excessive sweating, diarrhea, and convulsions.

Consumers are also advised to contact their health care provider for any questions or concerns about the medication.

Health Canada says it is monitoring the company’s recall and investigation to prevent this issue from reoccurring.

Health-care professionals are asked to check the manufacturer’s 100-capsule bottles labelled as JAMP-Pregabalin 50 mg capsules before dispensing, in order to ensure they do not contain 150 mg capsules.

Anyone with questions about the recall is asked to contact JAMP Pharma Corp. by calling 1-866-399-9091, extension 501, or via email at custjamp@jamppharma.com.