Wildfire northeast of Edmonton spurs state of emergency alert

A wildfire alert was issued by Sturgeon County on May 3, 2025. A state of local emergency was declared early on May 4, 2025. (Source: Alberta.ca)

A state of local emergency was declared by Sturgeon County early Sunday as firefighters battle an out-of-control fire in Redwater Provincial Recreation Area.

Affected areas include RR205 to Victoria Trail; Township 574 to RR205; and Township 574 to RR203.

RCMP said at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday that the fire had started on the north side of the North Saskatchewan River between Range Road 212 and 203 but had jumped the waterway.

The fire was estimated early Sunday at 110 hectares, around the same size as the West Edmonton Mall.

At that point Sunday, the fire had not yet crossed the river.

One home was lost in the fire and a herd of cattle relocated.

No injuries have been reported.

The recreation area is about 50 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Area residents are asked to stay away from Redwater Provincial Recreation Area to give crews room to work.

Area roads are open to local traffic only.

No volunteers or outside agency support is necessary at this time.

The province said late Sunday afternoon the evacuation alert area has been expanded to south of Township Road 580 to the North Saskatchewan River and east of Rurual Road 212 to the river.

Area residents continue to be on evacuation notice until further notice.

