Carney to live at Rideau Cottage after 24 Sussex Drive decommissioned by the NCC

Prime Minister Mark Carney will soon be moving into Rideau Cottage, as the federal government decides what to do with the vacant 24 Sussex Drive.

The official residence of the prime minister in Ottawa has been vacant since 2015, when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family opted to live across the street at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

The Privy Council Office say Carney will soon be moving into Rideau Cottage.

“At the strong recommendation of the RCMP and security officials, the Prime Minister has been temporarily staying at an official guest residence,” the Privy Council Office said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. “In line with their security recommendations, he will soon be residing in Rideau Cottage.”

The prime minister’s residence has been closed to the public since the fall of 2022.

The National Capital Commission completed abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive last year to address health and safety issues and remove “obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems.”

Photos released by the National Capital Commission last spring showed the gutted building, with bare walls.

24 Sussex Drive The National Capital Commission released photos of 24 Sussex Drive after abatement of designated substances and removal of obsolete mechanical, heating and electrical systems. (National Capital Commission/website)

24 Sussex Drive photos-60.png A glimpse of the work completed inside 24 Sussex Drive, with the flooring, plaster, and mechanical and electrical systems removed.. (National Capital Commission)

24 Sussex Drive The National Capital Commission shows off the gutted 24 Sussex Drive as abatement and decommissioning work continues on the official residence of the prime minister. (National Capital Commission/website)

The abatement and decommissioning project cost $4.3 million.

In March, the Canadian Press reported Trudeau asked Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos to develop a plan for a new prime minister’s residence to replace 24 Sussex Drive. According to the Canadian Press, Trudeau’s letter recommended putting together a consultation group to share recommendations on the location, functionality and security requirements for a new official residence.

24 Sussex Drive was built in 1867. The main building includes 34 rooms, as well as another small home at 10 Sussex Drive, a pool house and two RCMP guard houses.

A June 2021 report from the NCC said it would cost $36.6 million to restore 24 Sussex Drive to “good condition.”

