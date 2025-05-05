Complainant to continue testifying at hockey players’ sexual assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

A woman who prosecutors allege was sexually assaulted by five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to continue testifying at their trial today.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, told the court last week that she felt drunk and not fully aware of her surroundings at the London, Ont., bar where she first encountered some of the accused on June 18, 2018.

She testified that she’d had two coolers at home before heading to meet coworkers at Jack’s bar, then had at least eight shots, a beer and a vodka soda there over the course of the night.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an encounter that took place at a hotel in downtown London later that night.

Court has heard many members of the world junior hockey team were in town at the time for a gala celebrating their gold-medal win.