Denied again: Canada Post employee’s long-term disability claim denied because cancer diagnosis came during strike

With yet another strike deadline looming, the effects of the last postal workers’ strike are still being felt by a Kitchener, Ont. woman.

The long-time Canada Post employee was denied her short-term disability claim earlier this year because her cancer diagnosis came during the strike period.

The decision was later reversed but now she’s facing the same roadblock, but this time regarding her long-term disability claim.

“It’s a battle. It’s definitely a battle,” said Chantelle Lucyshyn, who has worked at Canada Post for 24 years.

The latest blow comes as she is in the midst of chemotherapy treatments.

“I had received an email stating that my short-term disability [decision] was overturned and I qualified for it, but in the same type of letter, I also received one stating I wouldn’t be eligible for long-term disability,” said Lucyshyn.

Now her focus is shifting from the fight of her life to the fight for financial security.

“We pay into our pension, we pay into our benefits. How can they take that away from us?” said Lucyshyn. “It’s very stressful. I’m supposed to be at home stress-free.”

Now, she’s having to depend on her son, Marshall Law, to help her get the money they feel she deserves.

“You think you’re doing everything in your power that you can, but really, you’re at the mercy of Canada Post just doing basically whatever they want to cover their asses,” said Law.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Canada Post said while they sympathize with the employee, they do not comment publicly on personnel matters. But they did offer some context on the situation.

“However, prior to Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) taking strike action, Canada Post provided CUPW with the opportunity to cover the cost of employee benefits so they would be maintained once CUPW was in a legal strike position. This is a common practice during a potential labour disruption. CUPW refused to cover the cost of employee benefits,” the emailed statement reads, in part.

“To qualify for long-term disability under the insurance plan, employees’ disability insurance premiums must be paid. Unfortunately, if the premiums were not being paid on the first day of the employee’s disability, they are considered ineligible for long-term disability under the insurance plan. This is standard practice across the insurance industry,” the statement goes on to say.

Either way, with another possible strike looming, Lucyshyn and Law want to make sure other Canada Post employees do not have to go through the same thing.

CTV News contacted CUPW. A spokesperson said before offering a response, they need to investigate Canada Post’s claims that the union refused to cover employee benefits.

“I’m a proven statistic that here we are again, fighting for something that we pay into monthly,” said Lucyshyn.