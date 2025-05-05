Female bar employee abducted by customer: Guelph Police

A Guelph man is facing kidnapping and other charges after a female bar employee was allegedly abducted and held against her will.

The victim reported the incident to Guelph Police on Friday.

She said, while being driven driven home by a co-worker on Thursday, she was followed by a man she recognized as a regular customer at the bar. He then asked her to get into his vehicle to talk. The woman got in, and the man allegedly locked the doors and drove away.

“He reportedly professed his love for the victim and ignored her pleas to let her out of the car,” police said in a media release. “When she opened the door and attempted to jump out he physically restrained her. Eventually the victim was able to get out of the car and wave down another motorist for help.”

Police said the man then called the woman approximately 16 times to try to meet up with her and return the personal items she had left in his vehicle.

A 43-year-old Guelph man was arrested Saturday and charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and criminal harassment.