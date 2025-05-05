Here’s a recap of week one in the sexual assault trial of five former junior hockey players

Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod and Alex Formenton arriving at the London court house on April 24, 2025. (Source: Pool)

The first full week in the sexual assault trial of five former world junior hockey players has wrapped up.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in London, Ont., in 2018.

The week started with the jury seeing video surveillance from inside Jacks bar where the complainant in the case met the accused.

Technical glitches in the courtroom held up proceedings early in the week but court was able to resume the next day with testimony from two former members of the junior hockey team, one of whom is in the NHL.

On Friday, the complainant in the case who can only be identified as E.M., took the stand to begin giving her recollection of the night in question.

The trial continues on May 5.