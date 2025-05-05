LIVE: ‘My mind separating from my body’: complainant testifies at hockey players’ sexual assault trial

A woman who accused five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team of sexual assault in 2018 is back on the stand.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

A woman who prosecutors allege was sexually assaulted by five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is back on the stand in a London, Ont. courtroom on Monday.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The woman known as E.M., described arriving at the Delta hotel in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018 with Michael McLeod and going to his room. She told the jury she went up to his room, got undressed and then McLeod laid on the bed and they had sex.

After having consensual sex, E.M. said she went into the bathroom, and when she came out, got back into the bed, naked, while she said McLeod was dressed and on his phone.

She went on to say she assumed she’d be staying the night in the hotel and wasn’t sure why McLeod was already dressed and on his phone.

A short time later, E.M. said McLeod left the room and and two other men came in while she was naked on the bed - she recognized the men from being at the bar earlier in the night.

E.M. said she went into the bathroom again and when she came out, more men had come into the room, at which point she said she felt uncomfortable and went back into the bathroom.

“I remember they had wanted me to lay down on the floor and they had put a bed sheet on the floor...they wanted me to lay down and touch myself and they also had golf clubs in the room that were on the floor as well and I remembered them making comments about putting golf balls in me, in my vagina, and asking if I could take the whole club - put the whole club in me”

When asked by Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham how she was feeling in these moments, E.M. said “I felt, it’s a weird feeling of just my mind kind of separating itself from my body. I just remember the way I pictured that night, and it felt as if my mind kind of floated to the top corner of the ceiling and I just started watching everything happen... I just didn’t feel like I had any control, I didn’t feel like I had a choice.”

E.M. told the court last week that she’d had two coolers at home before heading to meet co-workers at Jack’s bar, then had at least eight shots, a beer and a vodka soda at the bar over the course of the night.

Court took the morning recess around 11 a.m. with testimony to continue afterwards.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.