NDP national council scheduled to meet Monday night to pick interim leader

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters on election night, in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

OTTAWA — The NDP national council is scheduled to meet Monday night to pick an interim leader.

Jagmeet Singh announced on election night that he would step down as soon as an interim leader was chosen.

The NDP was reduced to just seven seats in the election on April 28 and no longer holds official party status.

Two party officials said the NDP caucus met twice last week to discuss who will lead the party until a leadership race can be completed.

National council makes the final decision on who will serve as interim leader but that decision is based on input from caucus.

The rules for the upcoming leadership race and when that vote happens are expected to be finalized at a later date.

The NDP hold three seats in British Columbia, one in Alberta, one in Manitoba, one in Quebec and the sole seat for Nunavut.

Quebec MP Alexandre Boulerice was the party’s deputy leader under Singh.

Singh was among more than a dozen NDP MPs who were defeated in one of the worst election showings the party has had.

The last time the NDP lost official party status was during the 1993 election, when the party was reduced to nine seats.

The NDP regained party status in the 1997 election, winning 21 seats.

Former MP Charlie Angus says the party lost touch with core supporters and focused too much on the personality of the leader.

The Alberta NDP voted overwhelmingly on the weekend in favour of allowing members to opt out of mandatory membership in the federal party when signing up at the provincial level.

— With files from Catherine Morrison in Ottawa and Lisa Johnson in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press