Search for two missing children in rural Nova Scotia enters fourth day

Two children missing in rural northeastern Nova Scotia have yet to be found.

Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were reported missing around 10 a.m. Friday. They were last seen on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station.

The RCMP describes Lily as having shoulder-length light brown hair with bangs. The force said she might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants, and pink boots.

Jack has short blondish hair and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. Police have said no other clothing description is available.

Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan are pictured. (Source: N.S. RCMP)

Search efforts continued in Pictou County Sunday. Police said the searches went on through Saturday night, as they had on Friday.

CTV Atlantic has reached out to the RCMP for an update on search efforts on Monday.

‘A lot of people on edge’

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says he hasn’t seen anything impact the area as much as the Westray mine disaster in 1992.

“This has a lot of people on edge, a lot of people concerned. There’s high tension in the community. I’ve seen some of the most stoic people I know that usually show no emotion very upset about this issue, wish they could do something, wish they could do more. But we’re all sitting and hoping and praying right now,” he told CTV News Sunday night.

Police sent out two vulnerable person alerts for the missing children; one on Friday for the immediate area, and another for a wider area on Saturday.

missing person alert A vulnerable missing person alert was issued for Pictou County Friday morning to help find two missing children.

RCMP Cpl. Sally Rice said Saturday there is no information to suggest they were abducted and it appears they wandered away from a home.

‘Staying as hopeful as possible’

The children’s mother Malehya Brooks-Murray has pleaded for their safe return.

“I’m just staying as hopeful as possible. I want them home. I want to hold them, and I want them home,” she told CTV News Saturday. “When they’re found it will be the biggest relief to hug them.”

Malehya Brooks-Murray Malehya Brooks-Murray, mother of Lily and Jack Sullivan. (CTV Atlantic)

Multiple agencies are taking part in the search, including ground search and rescue teams, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Department of Natural Resources Air Services, and several RCMP units.

“These two young people mean a lot to this community. All of our young people mean a lot to this community. They say it takes a village to raise a child, well all of Pictou County is a village right now and if more could be done I know it would be done and we’re just thankful there’s so many people out there looking,” says Parker.

search Emergency vehicles and personnel are pictured on a dirt road in Pictou County as part of a search for two missing children on May 3, 2025. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)

Premier Tim Houston says the search marks the first time the Nova Scotia Guard was put into action. The new volunteer corps was created this year, which mobilizes during emergencies and natural disasters.

People in Pictou County and across Nova Scotia are praying for a positive outcome for two missing children. During this time of worry, please know that our first responders and volunteers are working tirelessly during this 24/7 operation.



“People in Pictou County and across Nova Scotia are praying for a positive outcome for two missing children. During this time of worry, please know that our first responders and volunteers are working tirelessly during this 24/7 operation,” he said in a social media post Saturday.

Jack and Lily Jack and Lily Sullivan who went missing near their home in Pictou County Friday are pictured.

Police are asking anyone with information on Lily or Jack’s whereabouts to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos

