‘They’re unbelievable:’ Canadian veterans receive remarkable reception 80 years after liberating Netherlands

Thousands gather to honour the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands in World War II. Andrew Johnson reports.

On May 5, 101-year-old Richard Rohmer walked slowly out of the Hotel de Wereld, pushing a walker, in Wageningen, Netherlands, where he greeted crowds clamouring for a photo, as they thanked the Canadian veteran and honourary Lieutenant-General for his service.

Exactly 80 years earlier on the same day in 1945, at the same Holland hotel, Canadian general Charles Faulkes secured the surrender of the German army, ending a five-year nazi occupation in the dying days of the Second World War. At the time, Rohmer was a 21-year-old Canadian fighter reconnaissance pilot, part of the critical Canadian-led final push to liberate the Netherlands.

“The fighting stopped that day, and that was it,” Rohmer told CTV National News. Rohmer, Canada’s most decorated veteran, is back in the country 7,600 Canadians gave their lives to free from Hitler’s grasp between the fall of 1944 and spring of 1945, along with two dozen other surviving Second World War veterans ranging in age from 98 to 105.

They have been received like conquering heroes, even eighty years later. At a series of events commemorating the anniversary, the crowds have burst into applause at the sight of the Canadians.

“I was thrilled by it, just delighted, because they were there for Canada because they love Canada, and Canada was the main country involved in liberating them,” Rohmer said.

Richard Rohmer Richard Rohmer at 21 years old.

The Canadian guests of honour -- the liberators -- have returned to a country whose people they’re bonded with for life, and say 80 years later, the Dutch haven’t changed a bit.

“They still write to me all the time,” said retired Private John Preece, who is also on the trip. “They write me letters and Christmas cards. They’re unbelievable, these people are really something.” The 98-year-old was hit by a sniper and wounded during the Dutch liberation, ending his military career, but he has returned several times to the battlefields of Europe.

Governor General Mary Simon has also been travelling with the delegation and said she’s been emotional watching the way the Canadian veterans have been received.

“Both inspirational and a bit of sadness and hope, there’s hope you know. People have fought for our freedom, and this is just an indication we’ll never forget that. Our freedom came at a very big price,” Simon said.

The remarkable respect and gratitude being shown to the Canadian contingent was also on display at a moving remembrance ceremony Sunday at the Holten Canadian War Cemetery, attended by thousands, a turnout that overwhelmed retired Chief Warrant Officer Tony Pearson, proof for the 100-year-old who also participated in the liberation the Dutch still remember.

“The numbers, it’s all in the numbers,” he said in awe looking out at the crowd. The veterans watched as 15,000 poppies were released from a helicopter at the same moment local children placed two roses on the grave of each of the 1,350 Canadians buried at the site.

History students from two Ontario high schools honoured four fallen soldiers from their region buried at Holten. They called the experience eye opening.

“These soldiers were around my age when they went off to fight and I really can’t imagine doing that myself. It’s a lot,” said Owen Sound District Secondary grade 12 student Emily Schmidt.

The men who first fought alongside each other in their late teens or early 20s have accepted that this will likely be their last time back in this place.

“I’m 101, I’m not going to be back here in 10 years now, there’s no possible way,” said Rohmer. “I’m content that this is the last one for me.”