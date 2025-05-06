‘Our electoral map has changed’: Poilievre pledges to listen after Conservative election loss

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says what he’s learned from the 2025 federal election is that “the map has changed dramatically” and the party needs to plot out a path to pick up enough additional votes to get them across the finish line next time.

“If you told me … that we would get 41 per cent of the vote a couple years ago, I would have said ‘wow, that’s ambitious.’ But if you told me that we would get 41 per cent of the vote and still not win, I would have said ‘you’re crazy,’” Poilievre said when asked by reporters Tuesday what he learned from his two-pronged electoral loss.

Speaking outside Parliament Hill for the first time since both losing a seat he’d held for two decades and missing his first shot at becoming prime minister, Poilievre said with Canada looking more like a “two-party map” the Conservatives need to find a way to pick up one million more votes to “get over the finish line,” come the next election.

“We have to spend a lot of the summer listening carefully to people in the communities, coffee shops, and town halls and other events. We can find out who are the people that are most likely to join this growing movement,” Poilievre said.

His comments came ahead of the Conservatives’ first post-election caucus meeting, where the 143 newly elected and re-elected members of Parliament are meeting behind closed doors for much of Tuesday to plot a path forward ahead of the recall of the House of Commons later this month.

Without Poilievre in the chamber, while he remains the leader of the Conservative party, he is no longer the leader of the Official Opposition. That means the party must now select an interim leader to lead the party in the House of Commons until Poilievre has a seat.

Poilievre’s path back to Parliament

Poilievre’s Tuesday morning comments echo the message he pressed in a video posted on Monday, in which he said he knows he needs to “learn and grow.”

In it, he also affirmed he now has a path to get back into Parliament, thanks to Conservative MP-elect Damien Kurek opting to resign to allow his leader the chance to run in the safe seat of Battle River—Crowfoot, Alta., in an upcoming byelection.

“When you get knocked down you get up and get going,” Poilievre said in the video, alongside his wife Anaida Poilievre.

Canada is worth fighting for. pic.twitter.com/cT0r0UI2rG — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 5, 2025

While Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he’s willing to call that byelection “as soon as possible,” it will be months before Poilievre could be back in the Commons.

That’s because Kurek must first be sworn-in as an MP and then wait 30 days after the election result is officially published to resign. A byelection can then be called between 11 and 180 days after the seat is vacated.

CTV News briefly spoke to Kurek on Tuesday morning. While he didn’t say much, he did say he volunteered to step down and that there will be more to come on his reasons why.

“It’s an honour to be able to continue serving and putting our country first no matter what happens,” he said.

In the video, Poilievre also said there was lots to be thankful for out of the election results, including gains in British Columbia and Ontario, and an expanded coalition of young people and workers that saw the party pick up 2.3 million additional votes.

MPs to discuss ‘Reform Act’

It’s likely these statistics will be cited by his inner circle in Tuesday’s meeting, as caucus contemplates empowering itself with four key internal powers for the coming session, including the ability to review and remove its party leader and elect an interim replacement.

Though, with numerous prominent party members voicing support for Poilievre’s continued leadership, it appears he has the backing of his caucus to stay on.

“Talking to my colleagues ahead of today’s meeting, everyone is very supportive. We’re behind Pierre Poilievre,” said Conservative MP-elect Michael Barrett ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

“Obviously, as he said, we have some lessons to learn from the campaign. We’re going to have those conversations in caucus.”

If Conservatives do opt to forge ahead with a leadership review, 20 per cent of caucus would need to sign a formal agreement to trigger the process, and then it would require a majority of caucus members to vote to remove the leader through a secret ballot process.

It was through these powers – an initiative from Ontario Conservative MP Michael Chong that came into effect in 2015 – that the party ousted former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in the months following the 2021 federal election loss.

According to Elections Canada, the Conservatives received 8,086,051 votes in this latest federal election, accounting for 41.3 per cent of the vote.

While the result is the party’s highest total for the party since Brian Mulroney’s Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in 1988 with 43 per cent of the popular vote, Poilievre still lost the popular vote to the Liberals, who garnered 43.7 per cent of the vote share.

“Any time that you don’t form government, you have to take a look at why. But we’re also incredibly optimistic about the base that we’ve built, the expansion of our voter pool,” said Conservative MP-elect and past party leader Andrew Scheer on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have some discussions over the next few hours, and even weeks and months to come, to analyze the results (of) the election, go through it with a fine-tooth comb and an objective lens, and then I’m confident that our leader, Pierre Poilievre, will be able to make some adjustments to finish the job next time.”

Asked whether he thinks his embattled campaign manager Jenni Byrne will stay on, Poilievre said “she did a lot of hard work, and our team has a lot to be proud of.”

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Hanes and Stephanie Ha

This is a developing story, check back for updates…