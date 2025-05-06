Owner of 83 cats dies, leaving B.C. SPCA caring for massive clowder

The B.C. SPCA is caring for 83 Persian-mix cats after their owner died. (Handout)

The B.C. SPCA has taken in a massive clowder of Persian-mix cats – many in need of spaying or neutering – after their owner died.

The deceased left behind a staggering 83 pets, and family members reached out to the SPCA for urgent help rehoming them.

The animal charity would not provide any details on how the owner came to have dozens of cats, citing privacy concerns, but confirmed it was “not a breeder situation.”

“I would like to stress that the owner had already been in contact with the B.C. SPCA and was receiving support, including for spaying and neutering some of the cats, before their passing,” a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

At least half of the cats still require spaying or neutering surgery, and others arrived suffering from issues such as matted fur, broken teeth, gingivitis and respiratory infections, according to the SPCA. Most of them were also underweight.

Taking in the clowder has required a “significant investment of resources,” said Lalya Gilhooly, manager of the Surrey SPCA’s animal centre, in a statement.

The charity’s Surrey branch initially took in 63 of the cats, while the other 20 were transported to Kamloops. Some have since been transported to other areas for eventual rehoming.

The SPCA said some of the animals were fearful after their rescue, hiding under towels and in kennels, and will require socialization before they can be adopted out.

“Despite their nervousness, many of the cats were quite friendly during intake – purring, making air biscuits and leaning in for pets,” Gilhooly said.

Other cats will be available as early as Wednesday, through the SPCA’s adoption page. The charity is also collecting donations to help with the cats’ care and various treatments on its website.