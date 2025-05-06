Trump congratulates Carney on ‘one of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics’

The highly anticipated first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House is underway.

“I really want to congratulate him,” Trump said of Carney’s election win. “It was probably one of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics, maybe even greater than mine.”

The commander-in-chief added he watched the election “with interest,” and believes Canada chose a very talented person, a very good person.”

The high-stakes visit is the prime minister’s first international trip since last week’s election — during which he framed his entire campaign around being the best person to take on Trump — and is taking place while Canada and the U.S. are in the throes of a trade war.

In the face of Trump’s sweeping and stacked tariffs on Canadian products, coupled with his persistent threats to Canadian sovereignty, Carney has repeatedly said the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries, as citizens on both sides of the border have come to know it, is “over.”

On Monday, Trump told reporters at the White House he was “not sure” what Carney wanted to discuss with him, but speculated that the prime minister wanted to “make a deal.”

And in a social media post Tuesday morning, Trump said he was looking forward to the meeting with Carney and “very much want(s) to work with him,” but again questioned the trade deficit between the two countries, which the president has repeatedly and erroneously referred to as a “subsidy.”

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain,” Trump wrote. “They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us!”

Joining Carney for the White House visit are several members of Carney’s front bench, including Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, International Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

Other members of the Canadian delegation include Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, Privy Council clerk John Hannaford, Carney’s chief-of-staff Marco Mendicino, and senior adviser to the prime minister Lisa Jorgensen.

American administration officials taking part include U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and U.S. ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra.

Also expected to be in the room are Trump’s assistant and chief of staff Susie Wiles and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller.

Canadian politicians weigh in

Ahead of the meeting, several Canadian politicians weighed in on the importance of it.

“Don’t get bullied, because we know where he’s going,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who also recently campaigned, successfully, on Trump as the central ballot-box issue, told reporters on Monday. “And stand firm. We’re their number one customer, and yes, they’re our number one customer, but just be strong, and we have your back.”

Ahead of a high-stakes meeting of his own in Ottawa on Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wished Carney well in his meeting with Trump.

“Today, the president and the prime minister will meet, and we want to wish Prime Minister Carney a positive meeting. We hope that the president will honour our sovereignty and signal an end to these tariffs,” Poilievre said on Parliament Hill, ahead of the first meeting of his caucus since losing the election to Carney.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello and Abigail Bimman