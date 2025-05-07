BREAKING: Search for two missing children in rural N.S. will be scaled back

Wednesday marks day six in the search for Lily and Jack Sullivan in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

The search for two missing children in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County will be scaled back.

The RCMP provided an update on the search for six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan Wednesday afternoon.

Jack and Lily Jack and Lily Sullivan who went missing near their home in Pictou County Friday are pictured.

“It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort, using every available resource and tool,” said Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon, district commander for Pictou County District RCMP.

“We’re transitioning from a full-scale search to searches in smaller, more specific areas; we’ll be retracing our steps to ensure all clues have been found.”

Lily and Jack were reported missing around 10 a.m. on May 2. Police believe they wandered away from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, N.S., a rural area of Pictou County located roughly 30 kilometres southwest of New Glasgow, N.S.

The extensive six-day search has involved numerous agencies, including ground search and rescue teams, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Nova Scotia Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and several RCMP units, among others.

Crews have been concentrating their search in the Gairloch Road area. Police said they have covered four square kilometres of heavily wooded, rural terrain.

“I want to assure Nova Scotians that our missing persons investigation continues,” said MacKinnon.

“Our focus remains on finding Lily and Jack. Our best investigators are working every aspect of this file, and our work won’t stop until we know where Lily and Jack are and can bring them home.”

RCMP The RCMP held a press conference on May 7, 2025, to update the public on the search for two missing children in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County. (CTV News/Hafsa Arif)

The RCMP said up to 160 trained searchers have been involved in the search every day and tens of thousands of search hours have been dedicated to scouring the area.

Police issued two vulnerable missing persons alerts – one in Pictou County on May 2 and another in Antigonish, Colchester and Pictou counties on May 3.

The RCMP describes Lily as having shoulder-length light brown hair with bangs. The force said she might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants, and pink boots.

Jack has short blondish hair and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. Police have said no other clothing description is available.

Pictou County District RCMP is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Daniel Martell Daniel Martell speaks to CTV Atlantic on May 6, 2025. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)

Stepfather concerned children may have been abducted

The children’s stepfather, Daniel Martell, thinks they may have been abducted, but police have said there is no information to suggest that.

Speaking with CTV Atlantic on Tuesday, Martell said the only concrete clue found during the search so far is a boot print on the edge of their property.

He added he spends every evening conducting his own search.

“Hardly any evidence at all since the first day. It’s mind-boggling that nothing else was found,” he said.

Martell has been in a relationship with the children’s mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray, for three years.

He estimates it took them up to 20 minutes to notice the two children were gone Friday morning.

According to Martell, Brooks-Murray is now staying with family outside of the county. He says she hasn’t spoken to him since leaving.

Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan Six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan are pictured. (Source: N.S. RCMP)

