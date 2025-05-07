Canada’s Alert Ready system undergoes annual test today, coast to coast, except Que.

A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency public alerting system, will be put to the test today.

The alert and its distinctive tone will be broadcast on TV, radio, and some compatible wireless devices.

Each province or territory has a specific test time, ranging from morning to afternoon, except Quebec, which does not participate.

The test simulates an emergency but requires no action from the public, and is part of Canada’s effort to ensure the system works and raises awareness.

Canadians cannot opt out, as the system is critical for public safety.

Regulation stipulates that the system gets tested annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.