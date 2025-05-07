Lawyers’ group ‘deeply concerned’ by Eby’s comments on Vancouver attack suspect

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks in the Legislative Chamber after B.C. Lt-Gov. Wendy Cocchia was sworn in as British Columbia's 31st lieutenant-governor, in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Canadian Bar Association, the largest professional organization for lawyers in the country, says it is deeply concerned by B.C. Premier David Eby’s recent comments about the man accused in a vehicle attack that left 11 people dead at a Vancouver festival.

Lee Nevens, the president of the legal association’s B.C. branch, accused the premier of undermining the judicial process with his comments in the B.C. legislature by referring to the suspect – who has not faced trial – as a “murderer” who “should spend the rest of his life in custody.”

Eby, a former lawyer and civil liberties advocate, made the comments during question period on May 1.

“My opinion is that the man made the decision to drive a vehicle into a crowd of children, parents, seniors and volunteers and kill them,” Eby told the legislative assembly.

“It’s my opinion: he’s a murderer. It’s my opinion: he should spend the rest of his life in custody.”

The premier went on to say he has “a high opinion of the independence of our courts, their ability to hear the evidence, to reach the conclusions that they’re going to reach.”

“I respect the decision, of course, whatever it will be,” Eby continued. “But it will not change my opinion that this man did a despicable thing, did the most hateful thing; that he ruined the work of thousands of people and traumatized thousands more; that he stole children from parents, parents from children; and that he should spend the rest of his life in jail.”

‘Fosters distrust in justice system’

In an open letter to the premier, Nevens says the lawyers’ association supports members of the Filipino community who were victimized in the Lapu-Lapu festival attack, adding there is “no doubt that the incident must be reviewed” to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

But the CBABC president says the premier must avoid expressing opinions on judicial matters before those matters have been resolved by the courts.

“We are deeply concerned that the premier, the most senior and well-recognized leader in the B.C. government, is expressing opinions on legal outcomes prior to a fair trial,” Nevens wrote in the letter published on the bar association’s website Tuesday.

“By ignoring the presumption of innocence and the requirement of due process in your public remarks, you give permission for others to do the same. Such action undermines the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, and it fosters distrust in our justice system.”

A judge has ordered a psychiatric assessment of 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, who is facing eight charges of second-degree murder following the April 26 vehicle-ramming attack. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 30 in Vancouver.

“It is critical to the stability of our democratic society to have impartial legal processes and to ensure that judicial decisions are based on laws and facts, not emotion, political pressure or outside influences,” Nevens said.

The premier’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawyers’ association letter. Eby is scheduled to hold a news conference in Victoria later Wednesday morning.