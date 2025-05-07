LIVE: Second defence lawyer takes over cross-examination in hockey players’ sexual assault trial

Defence attorney David Humphry questions the complainant, appearing by CCTV, in the sexual assault trial of five former members of the Team Canada junior hockey team. May 6, 2025. (Source: Alexandra Newbould)

A second lawyer began cross-examining the complainant in the sexual assault trial of five former Team Canada junior hockey players accused of sexual assault.

Megan Savard, representing Carter Hart, began her questioning of E.M., the complainant in the matter, by asking about discrepancies between her 2018 statement to London, Ont., police and a 2022 written statement to Hockey Canada.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault based on alleged events that took place at the Delta hotel in London, Ont., in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Savard began by suggesting that E.M. is mixing up what she remembers happening with what she is assuming may have happened.

“Be very, very careful between telling me what you know or remember versus what you are assuming. Okay?” said Savard. “Sometimes you’re mixing up what you remember with what you assume happened on that night… the jury needs to know the facts, not your assumptions.”

On Tuesday, McLeod’s lawyer David Humphrey suggested the woman was “flirtatious” with some of the men who came into the room after her sexual encounter with McLeod. At one point, she asked them if anyone would have sex with her, he suggested.

“Do you recall saying anything like, ‘Come on, you’ve got a girl here, someone have sex with me. You guys are pussies.’ Do you recall saying anything like that?” Humphrey asked.

“I don’t, that doesn’t even really sound like how I would usually speak,” the woman responded.

She recalled some of the men calling her “crazy,” and said that given her level of intoxication, it was possible she’d said something like that but she had no memory of it.

“I just know that’s not how I would usually be acting and if they could see that I was that out of my mind and acting that crazy then I feel like they just should have known better.”

McLeod, Hart and Dube are accused of obtaining oral sex from the woman without her consent, and Dube is also accused of slapping her buttocks while she was engaged in a sexual act with someone else.

Formenton is alleged to have had vaginal sex with the complainant without her consent inside the bathroom. Foote is alleged to have done the splits over her face and grazed his genitals on it without her consent.

The Crown alleges McLeod also vaginally penetrated her without her consent at the end of the night.