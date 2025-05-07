LIVE: Defence questions complainant’s alcohol consumption in hockey players’ sexual assault trial

Defence attorney David Humphry questions the complainant, appearing by CCTV, in the sexual assault trial of five former members of the Team Canada junior hockey team. May 6, 2025. (Source: Alexandra Newbould)

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

The defence team suggested in court on Wednesday the complainant in a sexual assault case against five former members of the 2018 Team Canada junior hockey team may not have been consuming as much alcohol at London, Ont., bar as she may have believed, leading up to the events in question.

Megan Savard, the second lawyer to cross-examine the complainant, identified as E.M., suggested there may be half as much alcohol in a Jagerbomb shot at Jack’s bar compared to what you would normally get somewhere else.

“That does surprise me. I thought it would be kind of the same everywhere,” responded E.M.

In earlier testimony, E.M. told the court she had about eight Jagerbombs at Jack’s as well as one beer and one vodka soda -multiple times over the course of her testimony, E.M. described herself as “really drunk.”

Savard, representing Carter Hart, started her cross-examination Wednesday, suggesting that E.M. is mixing up what she remembers happening with what she is assuming may have happened.

“Be very, very careful between telling me what you know or remember versus what you are assuming. Okay?” said Savard. “Sometimes you’re mixing up what you remember with what you assume happened on that night… the jury needs to know the facts, not your assumptions.”

Hart, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

It was also revealed in court Wednesday morning that E.M. is still in a relationship with the person identified as her boyfriend in earlier testimony and the two are engaged to be married this summer.

On Tuesday, McLeod’s lawyer David Humphrey suggested the woman was “flirtatious” with some of the men who came into the room after her sexual encounter with McLeod. At one point, she asked them if anyone would have sex with her, he suggested.

“Do you recall saying anything like, ‘Come on, you’ve got a girl here, someone have sex with me. You guys are pussies.’ Do you recall saying anything like that?” Humphrey asked.

“I don’t, that doesn’t even really sound like how I would usually speak,” the woman responded.

She recalled some of the men calling her “crazy,” and said that given her level of intoxication, it was possible she’d said something like that but she had no memory of it.

“I just know that’s not how I would usually be acting and if they could see that I was that out of my mind and acting that crazy then I feel like they just should have known better.”

McLeod, Hart and Dube are accused of obtaining oral sex from the woman without her consent, and Dube is also accused of slapping her buttocks while she was engaged in a sexual act with someone else.

Formenton is alleged to have had vaginal sex with the complainant without her consent inside the bathroom. Foote is alleged to have done the splits over her face and grazed his genitals on it without her consent.

The Crown alleges McLeod also vaginally penetrated her without her consent at the end of the night.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.