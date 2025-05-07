U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra will make his first appearance at business summit

Pete Hoekstra is seen Thursday, March 13, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

OTTAWA — U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra will make his first official appearance at the B7 Summit in Ottawa next week.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is hosting the B7 Summit this year, an annual gathering of business leaders from the G7 countries.

Hoekstra was sworn in as Ambassador to Canada on April 15 in Washington, and received his official letter of credence from Governor General Mary Simon on April 29.

Hoekstra served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands during the first Trump administration, and was chair of the Michigan Republican Party during the 2024 U.S. election.

The ambassador served as part of the U.S. delegation during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday.

The B7 Summit is being held in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre from May 14-16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press