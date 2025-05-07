Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai stepping down, won’t run in next election

Ranj Pillai, Premier of Yukon, arrives to take part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

WHITEHORSE — Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says he is stepping down as the leader of the territorial Liberal party and will not be running for re-election.

Pillai says he’s asked the party to immediately begin the process of selecting a new leader.

He says being premier has been the greatest honour of his life and he is proud of what the government accomplished.

Pillai has served two terms as a member of the Yukon legislative assembly and became premier in January 2023 after Sandy Silver stepped down from the job.

Pillai says in a statement that the Liberals have done a lot in their last nine years in power, including bringing telecommunications redundancy to the North with the Dempster Fibre Project, significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure and advancing land-use planning and conservation.

“The Yukon is an extraordinary place – where dreams are fulfilled and lives can flourish. It has been a privilege to serve as the MLA for Porter Creek South, as minister and as your premier," he said in the statement.

“I want to thank my wife and our sons for their support – I can’t wait to spend more time with you all. I look forward to stepping back from public life, spending more time with my friends and family and enjoying all that our incredible territory has to offer.”

The Liberals currently hold a minority government and have a confidence and supply agreement in place with the NDP.

The next territorial election has to be held on or before Nov. 3.

A statement from the Yukon Liberal Party says the executive will meet Tuesday to discuss timelines and entry requirements for the leadership convention.

— By Ashley Joannou in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May, 7, 2025.