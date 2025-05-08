‘Do not consume’: Pumpkin seeds recalled for salmonella risk

Organic Traditions jumbo pumpkin seeds have been recalled nationwide over risks of salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says.

Published Wednesday, the notice says affected products include bags weighing 227 grams (UPC: 6 27733 00175 5, Codes L250212160 and L250319170) and 454 g (UPC: 6 27733 00180 9, code L250319171).

The recall was triggered by a separate recall outside Canada, the CFIA says, adding that the agency has received no reports of illnesses related to the products.

Consumers are advised not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled products, and that the seeds should be thrown out or returned to their place of purchase.

The agency warns that food contaminated with salmonella may not appear to be spoiled but can still cause serious illness. Those who believe they may have become sick from the products should contact their health-care provider, the notice reads.

Salmonella is a foodborne contaminant that can cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, as well as fever, chills and headaches. Health Canada notes that in more serious cases, infection can lead to hospitalizations and long-lasting, sometimes fatal health impacts.

Pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, seniors and children under the age of five are especially vulnerable to salmonella.

Pumpkin Seed Recall (Image credit: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Pumpkin seed recall (Image credit: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Pumpkin seed recall (Image credit: Canadian Food Inspection Agency)