Victory in Europe Day commemorations underway in Toronto, Ottawa

Veterans arrive to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Nethelands at a ceremony in Toronto, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

OTTAWA — Veterans, members of the Armed Forces and political leaders are gathering at events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Veterans Affairs Canada says Canadians and Allied soldiers accepted the surrender of the German forces in the Netherlands on May 5, 1945.

Remaining German forces then surrendered across Europe and May 8, 1945, was declared Victory in Europe Day.

Veterans Affairs is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony today at the Victory-Peace Monument at Toronto’s Coronation Park, with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont among those set to attend.

An event is taking place in Ottawa at the National War Memorial with the chief of the defence staff, Gen. Jennie Carignan, and the Dutch ambassador to Canada.

Other ceremonies are taking place across the country.

— With files from Rianna Lim in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press