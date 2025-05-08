‘Who is to blame?’: Defence questions complainant in sex-assault trial of former junior hockey players

Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart arrive at the courthouse in London, Ont. on May 8, 2025. (Source: Pool)

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

When asked by defence attorney Daniel Brown in the sexual-assault case of five former-world junior hockey players who is to blame for the alleged events of 2018 in room 209 at the Delta hotel in London, Ont., the complainant couldn’t definitively say.

“You’ve talked about how the players have themselves sort of create an environment that was oppressive for you and took away your choice,” said Brown, who is representing Alex Formenton. “Really, what you’re saying is that this isn’t your fault. What happened to you, this is someone else’s faults, right?... do you agree with that?”

“No, I don’t agree with that at all. In fact, the words I just kept repeating in the shower when my mom found me was, ‘it’s all my fault,’ so I had a significant amount of blame that I was putting on myself. So I wouldn’t agree with that,” said the complainant, known as E.M.

“Do you still feel that today?” questioned Brown.

“It’s taken me a lot of years and but there are still moments where I do feel like that, but I’ve been working really hard to get past that,” said E.M.

“To get past that and blame others?... I’m asking you, who’s to blame for all of this?” asked Brown. “You said you blamed yourself for many years about what happened to you in June, 2018, you said you no longer blamed yourself. Who do you blame?”

“I said, I do still have a bit of blame sometimes on myself. I’m not, I’m not sure what to say to that. I’m not sure exactly what you’re referring to, so I don’t really feel comfortable answering that,” said E.M.

Brown went on to say: “It’s easier to deny your deliberate choices, the choices you made on June 18, June 19, 2018, than it is to acknowledge the shame, guilt and embarrassment you felt about those choices?”

E.M. responded with: “I’m not sure if I agree with you. I don’t know. I’m kind of struggling to understand that I had a lot of blame on myself. I also do believe that other people should be held accountable as well for their actions that night. I think I think it’s just a combination of things I’m sorry, I’m not really sure.”

Brown is the third defence attorney to cross examine E.M. in the sexual assault trial of five former members of the 2018 Team Canada junior hockey team.

Formenton, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

All of the accused were part of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team and were in London, Ont., for events marking their gold-medal performance at that year’s championship.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.