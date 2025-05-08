Winnipeg veteran centenarian remembers years during Second World War

Len Van Roon looking at photos from his time in the Second World War

Winnipeg veteran Len Van Roon looks back on his time during the Second World War. He was just 20 years old when he was sent to Europe.

“Just darn lucky to be here,” says the now 103-year-old. “I am one of the fortunate ones.”

Van Roon was among the tens of thousands of soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Len Van Roon Len Van Roon during the war. (Credit: Charleswood Legion 100)

He landed with his unit, the 19th Field Artillery Regiment, on Juno Beach in the first wave on D-Day and fought with them through France, Belgium and Holland.

“Our job was to cruise offshore to watch that the shelling was correct,” he says. “We watched where the shells were falling to make sure they were in the right place. Then we had to hitch-hike a ride into the shore itself with a commando group, and they took us into the shore.”

Van Roon and the 19th continued on and eventually crossed the Rhine and fought their way through Germany.

After the war, he came home to Winnipeg where he married his long-time girlfriend Verna in September 1946. They raised their four children on a poultry farm in the city’s Charleswood area.

Van Roon Van Roon's original letters from Van Roon during his time in Europe.png

Van Roon wrote over 1,100 letters to his wife

During his time overseas, he wrote over 1,100 letters to his wife and kept every single one.

He says the letters were what kept him motivated during the war.

“It’s good therapy, it keeps your mind off of what the heck else is going on,” he says. “The army was very good about transporting that stuff. They put it in the command post, and it got back to Canada. That was an important thing, and they did a good job.”

Van Roon Van Roon's original boots from the war.

Van Roon also still has the boots he wore during the war – just one of many relics he has hung onto for more than 80 years.

Van Roon Van Roon's relics from the war.

80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

Thursday marks 80 years since V-E Day (Victory in Europe) was declared on May 8, 1945.

Van Roon attended a V-E Day celebration at the Manitoba Legislature. He says today is an emotional day, reflecting and remembering his friends who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

He says he was one of the lucky ones. He survived and was able to go home to his family.

As he marks the 80th anniversary, he shares one simple message.

“They (the public) have to appreciate all the wonderful facilities we have now, and the opportunities we have now,” he says. “Don’t blow it.”

Van Roon says there isn’t a day that goes by where he doesn’t remember his friends and fellow soldiers who died during the war. He hopes the world will never have to witness those atrocities ever again.

Over one million Canadians served during the Second World War, both here at home and around the world.

More than 45,000 Canadian soldiers died, while another 55,000 were wounded.