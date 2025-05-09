Defence continues cross-examining complainant at hockey players’ sex assault trial

Defence attorney Daniel Brown cross examines the complainant, as Justice Maria Carroccia oversees, a sexual assault trial of five former members of the 2018 Team Canada junior hockey team. May 9, 2025. (Source: Alexandra Newbould)

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Cross examination is underway once again in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

The complainant in the case, known as E.M., has been on the stand since last Friday in the trial of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

All five have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The woman has testified that she was naked and afraid when men she didn’t know started coming into the hotel room where she’d just had sex with McLeod in June 2018.

She described going on “autopilot” and feeling like she was watching herself from outside her body as she engaged in sexual acts with the men.

The defence, meanwhile, has suggested the woman asked McLeod to call his friends into the room because she wanted a “wild night,” and that she later invited the men to have sex with her.

hockey player entrance - london - courthouse Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote enter the London, Ont. courthouse. May 9, 2025. (Source: Pool)

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.