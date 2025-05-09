Liberal Leader John Hogan sworn in as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

John Hogan speaks after he was announced as the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party leader replacing Dr. Andrew Furey, on Saturday, May 3, 2025 in St. John's NL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — John Hogan has been officially sworn in as Newfoundland and Labrador’s 15th premier.

The Liberal premier announced the members of his new cabinet, who were also sworn in today during a ceremony at Government House in St. John’s.

Hogan, a 47-year-old lawyer, was elected to lead the governing Liberals at a convention last weekend.

He replaced former Liberal leader Andrew Furey, who announced in February he would step down as premier after serving less than five years in office.

Among those appointed to key portfolios are Siobhan Coady in finance, Krista Lynn Howell in health and Bernard Davis in education.

John Haggie will serve as justice minister and Lisa Dempster has been appointed fisheries minister.

