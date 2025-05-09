Newfoundland man describes escape from fire that turned town into a ‘black hole’

A wildfire state of emergency still in place in Adam's Cove, but residents are expected to return soon as the weather improves. Kamil Karamali reports.

“It’s not a town anymore. It’s a black hole.”

That’s how Trevor Parsons described what’s left of his parents’ neighbourhood, which was ravaged by flames in the Avalon region in eastern Newfoundland. The fire began Wednesday in the town of Adam’s Cove and forced evacuations along the shore of Conception Bay.

He says his parents, who need help with mobility, may not have escaped in time if it weren’t for his sister, who was staying with them at the time.

“She was out by the door and smelled smoke,” he told CTV News. She piled the family into the car and drove to the nearest exit from the town — Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove — that was quickly being engulfed by a “ball of fire.”

Newfoundland fire Fires rage in northeastern Newfoundland, leveling homes and other structures. (Image courtesy of Trevor Parsons)

The flames had grown and soon loomed over treetops, he said. “They only got out with the clothes on their backs.”

The family was able to leave with their dog, but they couldn’t find their cat, Parsons explained. He returned to the house at around 2 a.m. to rescue the feline, which had found refuge under a camper and is now back in his parents’ custody.

When he returned to the property, the camper was still standing, but the house was reduced to its bones.

“The whole street, every second and third house, is burnt,” he said. “It was like hell breaking out.”

Newfoundland fire These images shared by Trevor Parsons show what remains of his parents' property following a ravaging wildfire.

Rainfall helped to quell the flames. Officials declared the fire surrounding Adam’s Cove — the largest of six fires that broke out in the area — had been contained after it seriously damaged around 40 structures. As of 11 a.m. on Friday, about 501 hectares had been affected, according to Newfoundland’s active wildfire dashboard .

The province says there remains a high risk of wildfires in the northeast.

Waterbombers were dispatched to tamp down the fire. Newfoundland Power cut off electricity at the perimeter of the evacuation zone. Crews remained stationed there to ensure power could be restored quickly once the fire was contained enough to do so.

Parsons says he’s got his parent staying with him now. They’re happy to have their pets, but he says it’s only “sinking in now” that so much else has been lost.

They’re not alone — Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove Mayor Curtis Delaney said about 150 people showed up for a community breakfast in the town hall Thursday morning, according to the Canadian Press. Inside, tables were piled with water, snacks, diapers and toiletries.

People were feeling hopeful, and grateful for the rain, Delaney said.

