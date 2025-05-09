PM Mark Carney to unveil his new cabinet at Rideau Hall on Tuesday

CTV News Rachel Aiello discussions considerations for PM Mark Carney’s new cabinet including gender parity, regional representation and cabinet size.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be sworn in and unveil his new cabinet on Tuesday, Rideau Hall has confirmed.

In a ceremony presided over by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, the newly elected prime minister will present to Canadians who he has picked to deliver on his series of campaign commitments, and lead on key files at a pivotal time for the nation.

Carney has promised to uphold gender parity with his new front bench, but whether he intends to expand it beyond his pre-election selection, remains to be seen.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT inside the Rideau Hall ballroom, just a walk away from Carney’s new Rideau Cottage residence.

This has prompted much speculation around Parliament Hill about which Liberal rookies or high-profile Carney recruits could be in line for cabinet posts, as well as if some Justin Trudeau-era ministers may be shuffled out.

Plus, there is some curiosity around whether the prime minister intends to keep the core group he brought with him to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and his team in their current portfolios.

“I committed to an efficient cabinet, a focused cabinet,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa this time last week.

Once Carney’s cabinet picks are sworn in, they’ll have two weeks to secure staff, get up to speed, and plot out their priorities before Parliament convenes.

More to come…