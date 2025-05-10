‘Canadian Snowbird Act’ proposed in U.S. Congress

Immigration lawyers Evan Green and Rosanna Berardi comment on the U.S. act extending the time Canadians could stay in the U.S. without a visa.

U.S. lawmakers are proposing a bill that would allow some Canadian snowbirds to stay in the United States longer, in hopes of rebuilding cross-border tourism and supporting local economies.

The Canadian Snowbird Visa Act proposes to extend the length of time eligible Canadian citizens aged 50 and over could visit the U.S. without a visa to 240 days, up from the current 182 days that are permitted each year.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District, which borders both Vermont and Canada, was among lawmakers who introduced the bill April 29 in the U.S. House of Representatives. She says Canadians are “critically important” to tourism and industry in the district she represents.

“Providing Canadians who own homes and property in the United States with extra time to visit and boost our economy will help revive Canadian tourism to the United States,” Stefanik said in a press release last month.

Republican Ken Calvert of California’s 41st District, who co-sponsored the bill, says he is pushing its passage to also help local businesses in his region.

“This new policy will ultimately create jobs and expand economic growth in the Coachella Valley,” Calvert said in a press release May 1, noting that the region’s economy is fuelled by visitors to cities like Palm Springs and Coachella, including ones from Canada.

Republican Congresswoman Laurel Lee of Florida’s 15th District says Canadians contribute billions of dollars each year to small businesses, real estate markets, and local economies, especially in the Sunshine State.

“I’m proud to co-sponsor the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act because it’s a win for America’s economy,” she said in a May 1 press release. “By extending the time Canadian visitors who own or lease homes can spend here, we’re supporting job growth, strengthening our bond with our closest neighbors, and helping local communities thrive.”

Evan Green, an immigration lawyer and managing partner of Green and Spiegel in Toronto, views the bill as a positive change, given the tensions between the U.S. and Canada due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric, as well as the tariff war between the two countries and Trump’s threats to annex Canada. Many Canadians have boycotted the U.S. by avoiding travel down south and trying not to purchase U.S.-based products.

Some Canadians also fear visiting the U.S. because of tighter immigration rules, as the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigrants.

Green said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Friday that if the bill passes, it’s like the U.S. opening the door a little bit after it was slammed.

Rosanna Berardi, managing partner of Berardi Immigration Law in Buffalo, N.Y., also sees the bill as beneficial to snowbirds by giving them “more time and flexibility” in visiting the United States.

“So I think overall this is a good thing for Canadians and we’ll hopefully see (the bill) pass,” Berardi said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Friday. “The government is giving something rather than usually taking it away, so I think this can be viewed as a very positive step.”

While the immigration lawyers welcomed the bill, a Canadian group for seniors living in Canada expressed concerns.

In a video interview with CTVNews.ca from Oakville, Ont., on Friday, Anthony Quinn of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) says he believes the bill would only affect a minority of Canadians who are wealthy.

Quinn, chief operating officer of CARP, pointed out that the bill would mean Canada would lose out on tax and tourism dollars and Canadians themselves may lose access to provincial healthcare plans if they stay in the U.S. for more than half the year.

For instance, Ontario residents must spend at least 153 days out of a 12-month period in the province to be eligible for their healthcare coverage. Quinn adds that Canadians need to find out if they face income tax implications in the U.S.

“While it will affect that smaller group, it hurts Canada’s economy when we have Canadians who are living in the United States and spending their dollars in the United States,” Quinn said. “No wonder America wants to have us stay longer. We are great guests and we spend lots of money.”

Canadian visitor requirements

The proposed bill comes as the U.S. has begun strictly enforcing a requirement targeting anyone illegally in the U.S. – including Canadians – since April 11. All visitors to the United States must register with the federal government and carry documentation if they are in the country for at least 30 days. Those who fail to register risk prison time and fines.

While some Canadians weren’t happy about the registration rule, Berardi said it didn’t end up being a major issue and her firm has helped clients with the “straightforward” process.

“Canadians for the most part have had an easy time complying, and those that didn’t want to left the United States,” she said.

With files from The Associated Press