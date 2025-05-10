‘I had started saying goodbye’: Why some Canadians go abroad for medical care

Allyson Vandenberg of Toronto was rejected for back surgery before even stepping into a doctor’s office, at a point when her pain had become unbearable, she said.

“One doctor agreed to see me — with an eight-month wait — then rejected me before even entering the room,” she wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca. In severe pain, she began considering medical assistance in dying.

“I had started saying goodbye,” she said.

Then a friend in Mexico connected her with a doctor, an introduction that changed the path her life may have taken.

“We spoke over the phone and WhatsApp until I was comfortable. I had tests on Monday, surgery by Thursday.”

Vandenberg is one of several Canadians who told CTVNews.ca they are turning to medical tourism – not out of luxury or convenience, but as a last resort.

According to the Canadian Medical Association, non-emergency surgeries that can be scheduled in advance, like hip, knee and cataract procedures, are being delayed, while a growing number of Canadians — now more than 6.5 million — lack access to a family doctor altogether.

CTVNews.ca asked readers to share their experiences with medical tourism and why they chose to seek care abroad, and received dozens of responses. CTVNews.ca has not independently verified all the responses.

‘I was afraid I’d end up in a wheelchair’

After more than six years of debilitating back and sacroiliac (SI) joint pain, Ronna Hoogstraten of Glen Morris, Ont., says Canada’s system left her in limbo.

“My L5-S1 disc had deteriorated to 15 per cent, and other discs were starting to slip,” she said in an email to CTVNews.ca. “I was afraid I’d end up in a wheelchair.”

Research led to her finding a clinic in Germany, and she was able to book a surgery date just six days after providing them with MRI scans.

“I had not yet received a referral date for a Canadian surgeon appointment, yet was able to secure a surgery date this quick in Germany,” she said.

‘I had to go abroad to save my life’

Celyn Harding-Jones, a Montrealer, says she was forced to look outside the country after living with a rare brain tumour for 20 years.

“I had to go abroad to save my life,” she said in an email to CTVNews.ca. “I could not find one neurosurgeon in Canada who had any experience with this type of tumour or who was willing to operate.”

“By the time I was 35, I had drop attacks and could barely care for my children,” she said, adding “the process to ask for provincial health boards for out of province care are not transparent, and not designed to be completed by people who are seriously sick.”

Medical tourism Celyn Harding-Jones was forced to seek medical care abroad after living with a rare brain tumour for 20 years. (Credit: Celyn Harding-Jones)

Celyn’s experience underscores the frustration felt by many Canadians with rare diseases, who often find themselves falling through the cracks of the health care system.

“Since health care is provincial, we get stuck in silos because we only have access to the qualifications of doctors in our area," she said, highlighting how difficult it can be to find specialized care when it’s needed most.

Bureaucracy versus urgency

Even when Canadians are told to seek care elsewhere, the path isn’t easy.

Louise Zuke of Alberta said in an email to CTVNews.ca. she was advised by Alberta Health Services to consider surgery outside the country at her own cost — with only the option to apply for reimbursement after the fact. There was no guarantee of coverage or local follow-up care. She was also told to consider care in Ontario or B.C., again with no clear timeline or outcomes.

For veterans, the situation can be equally frustrating.

Jody Beckett, a retired Canadian Armed Forces captain, faced similar hurdles. She eventually underwent cervical spine surgery in Germany after delays from Veterans Affairs.

“They needed several months to evaluate my situation before they would allow my reimbursement,” she said. “I didn’t have several months to wait for the red tape to clear.”

The procedure, which included reconstruction of her spine, cost around $100,000.

Popular destinations for medical tourism

Valerie Crooks, a professor at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, says certain countries have emerged as top destinations for Canadians due to affordability, access and cultural ties.

“Mexico is a major destination because of its proximity and low barriers to travel — there are existing flight routes, no visa requirement for Canadians, and the cost is relatively manageable,” she said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca.

India is also common, especially for Canadians with cultural or family connections. “There are many second- and third-generation Indo-Canadians who access care in India while visiting family and friends.”

But Crooks notes that newer destinations are gaining traction, particularly in Eastern Europe, where clinics are marketing themselves to international patients.

Turkiye has also become a hotspot for dental and cosmetic work. Clinics often package procedures with hotel stays and airport pickups — and still cost a fraction of Canadian quotes.

Michelle F. Renaud of Montreal is travelling there for two dental implants.

“Including two round-trip flights, it’s going to cost me less than $5,500,” the Toronto-area resident said in an email to CTVNews.ca, adding the procedure would cost over $10,000 in Canada — even with workplace insurance.

Ken Hadall recently returned from Istanbul, where he had his entire mouth reconstructed — crowns, bridges and veneers — for just US$3,500, or approximately C$4,800.

“My Oakville dentist quoted me $100,000 for the same work.”

Some countries are even targeting diaspora communities or adding health care options to existing tourism industries.

“Several Caribbean nations are building health and wellness tourism platforms, aiming to attract visitors who also purchase medical care — whether it’s minor treatments or major surgery,” Crooks said.

What to know before you go

While foreign clinics may offer faster service, Crooks urges Canadians to think carefully before booking surgery abroad.

“People often focus on the upfront cost of medical care,” she said, “but they don’t always account for the full scope of expenses — including travel, accommodation, and unforeseen complications.”

Crooks also recommends consulting with a family physician first. “It’s essential to have a clear understanding of what the process involves. Physicians can offer important advice on recovery and follow-up care.”

Challenges after coming home

One of the biggest issues with medical tourism is accessing follow-up care back in Canada.

“Patients who go abroad for procedures are often stepping outside their domestic health care network,” Crooks explained. “Not all Canadian physicians are familiar with the procedures done abroad, and as a result, they may struggle to provide adequate follow-up care.”

This can be especially challenging if the procedure performed overseas is uncommon in Canada.

Taking control, but at a cost

For many, going abroad is a way to regain control over their health after hitting roadblocks at home. But Crooks warns that each case is unique.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all answer,” she said. “It’s crucial to weigh the potential benefits against the risks and to plan carefully for the journey ahead.”