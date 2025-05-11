5 dead, 1 critically injured in crash in Falmouth, N.S.: RCMP

Five people are dead and one other is critically injured after a collision in Falmouth, N.S.
Emergency crews were called shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 between Hantsport and Falmouth. RCMP said a Honda Civic and Nissan Sentra, both travelling in the eastbound lane, collided.
The driver and passenger from the Honda Civic, a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both from Falmouth, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and one passenger from the Nissan Sentra, a 45-year-old woman from Oxford and a 58-year-old man from Nappan, were also pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said two other passengers were rushed to hospital. One of the passengers, a 50-year-old man from Oxford, was later pronounced dead.
According to RCMP, a 29-year-old man from British Columbia was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition.
The highway was closed for nearly 10 hours while police investigated. A collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage showing the collision to come forward to contact the West Hants detachment at 902-798-2207.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
