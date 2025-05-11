Dealing with Donald Trump and working together: Canadians’ priorities for the new government

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump engage in a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A new survey has found most Canadians are hoping that when Parliament resumes later this month, the House of Commons will see more cooperation than the bureaucratic gridlock which shut down the session — particularly when it comes to matters involving the United States.

Conducted for CTV News by Nanos Research, the survey took stock of Canadians’ top priorities for the new government, along with how opposition parties ought to respond to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government as they deal with Donald Trump’s tariff impositions and any restructuring of the dynamic between Canada and the U.S.

Stronger together

Nearly three in four respondents said they would prefer opposition parties to work together and present the United States with a unified response, compared to 25 per cent who wanted opposition parties to challenge the Liberals and hold them accountable.

Three per cent of respondents were unsure.

Older Canadians and those living in Quebec were much more likely to support a united parliament than those living in the Prairies or those aged 18-35, but at least 60 per cent of Canadians in all cohorts support a more cohesive environment when dealing with these issues.

It’s a divide that was present throughout the election and continues to be reflected in what issues Canadians believe are most important for the new parliament.

U.S. relations or affordability? It depends on who you ask

After Mark Carney’s electoral win on a campaign based largely around his ability to deal with Donald Trump, it should come as no surprise that most Canadians view U.S. relations as the top priority for his government.

Roughly one-third of respondents ranked it as their top issue, surpassing affordability (21 per cent) and health care (15 per cent).

Those over 55 and those living in Quebec were again most likely to view this as their top issue, with roughly 44 per cent of respondents in both cohorts saying so.

That compares to 36 per cent of those between 18-34 ranking affordability as the most important priority for the new government. They were also most likely to rank housing as the issue.

Prairies most concerned about affordability

In Atlantic Canada, the proportions choosing affordability and U.S. relations were nearly identical, while respondents in Ontario and Quebec were significantly more focused on U.S. relations.

Only those in the Prairies ranked affordability (33 per cent) ahead of U.S. relations (25 per cent).

Respondents were also asked to rank their second most important priority. Health care was the top response (25 per cent), followed by affordability (19 per cent) and housing (14 per cent).