Liberals flip Terrebonne riding back by a single vote after judicial recount

Multiple sources have told CTV News the Liberals have regained the riding of Terrebonne by a single vote.

The seat, initially called for the Liberals on election night, was declared a Bloc Québécois win earlier this month following a post-election vote validation process. However, Elections Canada’s chief electoral officer announced this week that a judicial recount would take place.

Terrebonne is one of four ridings across the country undergoing judicial recounts, which are required when the margin of victory is less than 0.1 per cent of votes cast.

The additional seat brings the Liberal total to 170, two short of a majority in the House of Commons.

With files from CTV’s Jeremie Charron