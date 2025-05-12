AFN chief calls for speedy return of clean water legislation

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is seen at the AFN Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says that if the new Liberal government doesn’t introduce legislation on access to clean drinking water within 100 days, the problem won’t be fixed soon.

The Liberals under then-prime minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation that would have guaranteed the right to clean drinking water — but it failed to become law before Parliament was prorogued.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says she blames “political games” in the House of Commons for the bill’s failure to launch and says parliamentarians wasted time pointing fingers at each other.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has indicated his government will reintroduce the legislation after speaking with Indigenous communities.

Woodhouse Nepinak says it was “disheartening” to see the previous bill die and that the government needs to make it a priority.

She says she plans to write letters to ministers after the new cabinet is unveiled tomorrow to call for the bill’s swift passage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press