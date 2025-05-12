B.C. firefighters arrive in Manitoba to battle out-of-control wildfire

Dozens of firefighters from British Columbia arrived in Manitoba over the weekend to help local first responders battle an out-of-control wildfire in northern Manitoba.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Friday he put out a call to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) for help from other jurisdictions to fight the flames.

British Columbia responded, sending 42 firefighters.

“I’m just happy to say that B.C. has answered the call. We’re there for other provinces. I know they’ll be there for us,” Kinew said at a news conference Friday.

Wildfire Manitoba A wildfire burns near Carrot Valley, Manitoba on May 4, 2025. (Melanie Cote)

CIFCC confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg two Type 1 crews and an agency rep arrived in Manitoba on Sunday.

It’s not clear how long they will be there.

“Essentially, they’re there until they’re not needed,” CIFCC communications manager Alexandria Jones told CTV News Winnipeg in an interview on Monday.

“The fire situation changes day by day, and you can only forecast a couple days in advance.”

‘We’re stretched right now’

According to Manitoba’s fire map, a 20,000-hectare fire west of The Pas was still burning out of control as of Monday morning.

It broke out over a week ago, engulfing 100 hectares, with heavy winds and little moisture causing it to more than quadruple in size in 24 hours.

Hundreds were evacuated from their homes Thursday in Rocky Lake East Shore, Rocky Lake North Shore, Wanless and the Carrot Valley along Highway 283.

Some have since been allowed to return home, according to a post on the RM of Kelsey’s Facebook page.

Creighton Fire Department Captain Marshall Manns travelled from Saskatchewan to Manitoba to help battle the flames last week.

“It was probably the worst terrain I’ve ever fought fire in in my 32 years,” he said.

“Luckily, it was burning against the wind, so we could fight it from the fresh air side, but with the wind that day, it got away and water bombers had to come in right at the end of the day.”

Manitoba strengthening wildfire fighting force

He was also sent out to the Rocky Lake area to protect a cottage subdivision and then to Clearwater, helping firefighters from a number of municipalities hold back the flames so residents could flee.

“Luckily, the road acted as a firebreak, and it didn’t jump. The road (had) just poor visibility, but people were still able to get out.”

As of Monday morning, there were 10 fires burning in the province, with a new one reported near Cross Lake in the last 24 hours, though it has since been brought under control.

The blazes have triggered a number of fire bans throughout Manitoba, including in Winnipeg.

Still, Kinew urged Manitobans to avoid burning in any part of the province.

“We’re stretched at the moment, and if we can just avoid any bonfires right now, even in areas where there might not be an official fire ban,” he said.

Wab Kinew Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at a May 9, 2025 news conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Man. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Joseph Bernacki