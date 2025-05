Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives in London on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO, May 12 - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on Monday and agreed to strengthen trade, commercial, and defence ties, according to a statement from the Canadian prime minister’s office.

The two leaders also discussed their commitment to helping Ukraine achieve a just peace and King Charles’ upcoming visit to Canada later this month, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones; Editing by Chris Reese)