Child of London homicide victim pays for billboards to solve mom’s murder

The child of murdered London woman Lisa Leckie has purchased billboards around the city in hopes of finding her killer, CTV London's Sean Irvine has more.

A photo of a London homicide victim and her child resonates with them a decade and a half after her murder.

“That picture with her and me has been hanging in my room for the past 16 years since she died. So, it’s something that I look at every day,” said JC Leckie in an interview with CTV News London.

The photo of Lisa Leckie is now part of a billboard circulating through several displays in London.

JC Leckie hopes the posting will spark awareness and new clues into the March 2009 homicide of their mother.

Lisa Leckie, also known as Lisa Johnson, was found dead inside a third-floor apartment unit on Southdale Road East. She had been asphyxiated.

051225_leckie billboard London crime stoppers A photo of a London homicide victim and her child is now part of a billboard circulating through several displays in London. May 12, 2025 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Following a lengthy investigation, the case went quiet until 2019, when police revealed publicly that the killer had left a note at the scene.

It had been written on a vintage typewriter.

“This event is unforgettable,” said Detective Alex Krygsman at the time.

That same day, an 18-year-old JC told CTV News London they believed new clues would come forward.

“We have to believe someone is out there with info.”

Six years later, JC is still waiting and holding on to what they believe might have happened.

“I think almost certainly that she let whoever it was in. So, the only other explanations are that they scaled the balcony or they picked a lock. And, you know, neither I see is very likely at all. “

Now living in Hamilton, JC returned to London on Monday to watch all five electronic posters go online.

Three were donated at no cost by Target Outdoors.

Meanwhile, London police say that a possible cash reward is being discussed.

They confirmed no new clues are expected to be publicly released in the short term.

For JC, it is tough to hear.

“The longer that this goes on, the less likely it is that the family is going to have closure. So, there are other family members that want closure, that need closure, frankly - and time is running out.”

London police Staff Sgt. Micah Bourdeau says officers continue to review the murder investigation.

He told CTV News London it is ‘prominent’ in the cold case file.