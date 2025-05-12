Freeland out, more than half of Carney cabinet will be new faces: sources

Chrystia Freeland is congratulated by Prime Minister Mark Carney after being sworn in as the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade during a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

When Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils his new front bench on Tuesday, more than half of its members will be fresh faces, while longtime cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland is being shuffled out, sources tell CTV News.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tells CTV News that Carney’s new cabinet will be a more focused roster, and while the core slate of cabinet ministers is expected to stay under 30 people, he’ll also be appointing up to 10 secretaries of state.

This return to a practice used by past prime ministers — while not employed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau — of using junior ministers, will see Carney’s central team take the lead on the biggest portfolios, while the secretaries of state could be tapped to stickhandle specific files.

More than 50 per cent of those being sworn-in at Rideau Hall tomorrow will be rookies, according to PMO.

Sources tell CTV News that two rookies who are going to be promoted are former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson — who will take over the housing file — and former Quebec cabinet minister Carlos Leitao, whose title has yet to be confirmed.

Freeland out of cabinet

One prominent name who’ll be removed from the front bench, however, is longtime minister Freeland, who Carney put in charge of the transport and internal trade portfolios in mid-March.

The assignment came amid Carney’s promise to break down interprovincial trade barriers by Canada Day.

Freeland, who previously served as Trudeau’s top deputy for more than five years, had resigned last December amid escalating tensions with the then-prime minister.

She later ran for the Liberal leadership against Carney, her longtime friend and godfather to one of her children.

Freeland served on Trudeau’s front bench for nearly a decade, including as minister of international trade and foreign affairs minister, during which she headed up the renegotiation of the Canada-U.S-Mexico free trade agreement, known as CUSMA.

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, has been highly critical of Freeland, including during his first in-person meeting with Carney at the White House last week, during which he called her a “terrible person.”

Cabinet team will be two-tiered

The secondary tier, according to a PMO source, wouldn’t take part in all major cabinet meetings or cabinet committees, but could be tapped in on specific issues or government-wide decisions.

Per parliamentary rules, anyone Carney names a cabinet minister will receive a $99,900 top-up to their MP base salary, while secretaries of state are slated to see salary top-ups of $74,700.

Rookies to keep an eye on

Expect this new front bench to be made up of those Carney thinks can deliver quickly on his promise to set Canada on a “new path.”

Several prominent names won a seat in last month’s election, whether they entered politics for the first time, or made the switch from municipal or provincial government.

Some of those include former broadcaster Evan Solomon, former IBM Canada CEO Claude Guay, and engineer and survivor of the École Polytechnique mass shooting Nathalie Provost.

Meanwhile, Carney’s first cabinet — which was sworn in, in mid-March — kept some of Trudeau’s longtime ministers and core team in place, including Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Anita Anand.

Cabinet choices ‘set the tone’

“Taking these decisions around who is going to be in the ministry sets the tone for the entirety of the mandate,” said Marci Surkes, the chief strategy officer and managing director at Compass Rose, in an interview with CTV News on Monday.

“The prime minister understands that, (his) closest advisors understand that. They know that to the extent possible, there’s little room for error,” said Surkes, who played key roles behind the scenes during Justin Trudeau’s tenure, including as executive director of policy and cabinet affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office between 2019 and 2022.

According to Scott Reid — a CTV News political analyst and former communications director to former prime minister Paul Martin — Carney doesn’t seem to want to “play incremental games.”

“Early in his leadership campaign, Mark Carney said this to Radio-Canada: he said, ‘no crisis, no Mark Carney,’ and I think he genuinely believes that and feels that,” Reid said on CTV Question Period’s Sunday Strategy Session panel.

“It isn’t just a question of who you pick,” Reid added. “It’s also a question of the priorities you’ve established and the focus and concentration of your agenda that comes out of this transition.”

Reid also said he’s predicting “getting things done is going to be a watermark for this prime minister.”

The new cabinet is set to be sworn in at Rideau Hall Tuesday morning.

With files from CTV News’ Colton Praill