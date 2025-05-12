Missing Quebec hiker’s body found in the Adirondacks

22-year-old Leo DuFour went missing late, and his remains were found off the Mt. Allen Mountain trail in the Adirondacks.

The body of the 22-year-old hiker from Quebec who went missing in the Adirondacks at the end of November has been found.

“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today confirmed the remains of missing hiker Leo Dufour were found off the Mt. Allen Mountain trail in Essex County,” said NYSDEC press officer John Salka.

Dufour went hiking alone on Allen Mountain on Nov. 29, but did not return.

A week later, authorities said that the search and rescue mission had likely turned to a recovery mission as snow and cold temperatures set in for the winter.

On May 10, the DEC received a report about remains that were found by a hiking party and a Forest Rangers team, DEC division and New York State Police were deployed.

“The DEC family offers our deepest condolences to the Dufour family for their loss and extends our appreciation to our dedicated Forest Rangers for their tireless efforts during the continuous and active search effort over the last few months,” the agency said.