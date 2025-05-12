Recount underway in rural Newfoundland riding where Liberal had 12-vote lead

A vote sign is taped to the wall at a polling station on federal election day in Vancouver, on Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

ST. JOHN’S — A judicial recount is underway in a rural Newfoundland riding where the Liberals finished with a 12-vote lead.

The recount in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding in central Newfoundland is one of four that Elections Canada ordered after last month’s federal election.

Three of those recounts were automatically triggered because the winning margin was less than one one-thousandth of the valid votes cast in the riding.

In Windsor-Tecumseh, Conservative Kathy Borrelli finished ahead of Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk by 77 votes — just above the threshold for an automatic recount — but an Ontario Superior Court judge last week ordered a review.

Elections Canada said in an email it could be “a day or two” before the recount in Newfoundland determines whether Liberal Anthony Germain really did beat Conservative Jonathan Rowe.

On Saturday, a recount in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne resulted in the Liberals winning by just one vote.

The party now holds 170 seats in the House of Commons, two shy of the 172 needed for a majority government.

