AFN chief says talks of Alberta separation ‘irresponsible,’ points to treaties

Economists and politicians say talk of Alberta separating from Canada could drive businesses to invest elsewhere. CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski explains.

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says talk of Alberta separatism is ‘irresponsible’ and it’s “not smart” for politicians to make statements about it without consulting with First Nations first.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a bill that would make it easier for Albertans to launch referendums on various topics — including splitting from Canada.

Smith has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate “are not fringe voices.”

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says any effort by Alberta to split the country would be “unconstitutional” and a “direct affront to the sacred treaties that predate the province itself.”

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse takes part in a panel during the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

She says First Nations have never ceded their inherent rights to the land and resources, and separatism would disregard treaties and undermine the foundation of Canada.

The national chief is also calling for a federal review of natural resources transfer agreements in response to the referendum talk, saying First Nations were never consulted on those agreements with the provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press