Carney and his cabinet being sworn in by governor general. Follow for live updates.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet is being sworn in by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Tuesday morning.

The ceremony began around 10:45 a.m. EDT at Rideau Hall.

Carney’s new team will face a deteriorated trade relationship with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump launched a trade war with Canada in recent months, rattling automotive, industrial, energy and various other supply chains.

The prime minister has also promised to reinvigorate Canada’s housing supply with modular homes, strengthen trade and security ties with countries other than the U.S., and cap immigration.

Here’s the latest:

11:09 a.m. EDT: Freeland in transport, internal trade file

Chrystia Freeland, once Canada’s deputy prime minister, will be minister of transport and internal trade in Carney’s new cabinet.

Cabinet shuffle: Freeland Chrystia Freeland, centre, arrives for a cabinet swearing-in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

11:08 a.m. EDT: Fraser picks up justice file, attorney general

Sean Fraser is minister of justice and attorney general. Prior to the election, he had decided not to run, but later changed his mind.

11:06 a.m. EDT: Guilbeault keeps culture file

Steven Guilbeault remains minister of Canadian identity and culture. He’s also minister responsible for official languages.

11:04 a.m. EDT: Hajdu takes on jobs and families file

Patty Hajdu is swearing in as minister of jobs and families, a brand new portfolio. She’ll also be minister responsible for federal economic development in Northern Ontario.

Cabinet shuffle: Hajdu, Joly Randeep Sarai, left to right, Patty Hajdu, Melanie Joly and Wayne Long arrive for a cabinet swearing-in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

11:03 a.m. EDT: Anand is Canada’s new foreign affairs minister

Anita Anand steps in as foreign affairs minister, moving there from the industry portfolio.

11 a.m. EDT: Champagne remains finance minister

Francois-Phillipe Champagne maintains his title as finance minister. He’s also minister of national revenue.

Cabinet shuffle: Champagne Maninder Sidhu, Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Ruby Sahota arrive for a cabinet swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

10:58 a.m. EDT: Joly shuffled to industry, Quebec economic development

Melanie Joly is moving from her role as foreign affairs minister into the industry portfolio. She’ll also be minister responsible for economic development in the Quebec region.

10:56 a.m. EDT: LeBlanc sworn in

Dominic LeBlanc is now being sworn in as president of the Privy Council, minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade relations, intergovernmental affairs and “one Canadian economy.”

Cabinet shuffle: LeBlanc Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, takes part in the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

10:53 a.m. EDT: Chretien says Carney government ‘will be very stable’

Former prime minister Jean Chretien is at Rideau Hall and spoke briefly with reporters before making his way inside.

Chretien, who said he hadn’t yet seen the list of ministers, called it “a good day.”

He called Prime Minister Mark Carney “a good guy,” in French, and noted how hard it can be to form a cabinet as “people can be disappointed.”

“I think it’s a good day, we have a new cabinet and a new Parliament within days. We have a virtual majority, close to a majority, so it will be very stable. Monsieur Trudeau managed to stay with a minority almost four years,” Chretien said.

The Liberal stalwart was then asked in French what the biggest challenge will be for Carney.

He said: “To be a good prime minister.”

10:48 a.m. EDT: Ceremony is now in progress

The ceremony is underway now. Carney is making his way to the front of the room. He’s joined by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser.

Cabinet shuffle Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

10:43 a.m. EDT: Guilbeault seen as ‘pariah’: analyst

Former climate change minister Steven Guilbeault may be seen as a “pariah,” especially by Conservatives, said Conservative campaign strategist Kory Teneycke. Teneycke said it would only make sense to include him in cabinet as a “nod to Quebec.”

Teneycke told CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos that he believes Quebec voters’ endorsement of Carney was pivotal to his party’s win in the election.

10:30 a.m. EDT: A national unity crisis?

One of Carney’s first hurdles will be to respond to the latest swell in separatist sentiment in Alberta, according to David McLaughlin, who was once chief of staff for the late former prime minister Brian Mulroney.“

Job one is national unity,” he told CTV News.

“He really has to make things happen in an accelerated way … He has to look at energy pipelines, for example,” he added.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has long supported expanding the country’s pipeline network. Carney campaigned on a pledge to turn Canada into “the world’s leading energy superpower.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

Mark Carney Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

10:10 a.m. EDT: What voters wanted from Carney

Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist with Nanos Research, said voters wanted “change,” with a real focus on economic issues, such as jobs, trade and the wider economy.

Nanos told Vassy Kapelos, CTV News chief political correspondent, on CTV News Channel Tuesday that who Prime Minister Mark Carney will assign as ministers in key responsibilities is “critical.”

The Peace Tower is framed through the iron railing on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Peace Tower is framed through the iron railing on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

10 a.m. EDT: Carney arrives

Mark Carney is arriving now at Rideau Hall, where he will soon unveil his new cabinet.

The ceremony will get underway in about 30 minutes.

Cabinet shuffle Prime Minister Mark Carney, arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

9:53 a.m. EDT: ‘It‘s a great day’: Champagne

The final three batches of ministers have arrived.

They include Quebec’s Francois-Philippe Champagne who said it was “a great day,” and a “new beginning.”

Arriving just before him with a group of ministers was Chrystia Freeland who told her colleagues it was time to put their smiles on.

Then in the final tranche were four new faces to cabinet and returning Ontario minister Rechie Valdez.

Cabinet shuffle MPs arrive ahead of a swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (CTV News)

9:50 a.m. EDT: Joly and MP who pushed for Trudeau ouster among arrivals

The next batch of Carney cabinet ministers have arrived. They include Quebec’s Melanie Joly, who quipped to her to walk-mates, “We’re survivors.”

Alongside her were returning minister from Ontario Patty Hajdu, and new faces to cabinet, along with returning MPs Shafqat Ali from Ontario and British Columbia’s Randeep Sarai.

Also with them was New Brunswick’s Wayne Long, who was one the most outspoken Liberal MPs calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

Canada new cabinet news Joly, others arrive at Rideau Hall for Cabinet swearing-in ceremony on May 13, 2025.

9:41 a.m. EDT: More ministers arrive

Returning Nova Scotia Liberal Sean Fraser has arrived at Rideau Hall alongside longtime cabinet minister from New Brunswick Dominic LeBlanc.

They were accompanied by a trio of new female faces that will be on Carney’s front bench, including returning Ontario MP Julie Dabrusin and rookies Nathalie Provost from Quebec and Manitoba’s Rebecca Chartrand.

As they strolled up, Fraser could be heard telling Dabrusin her promotion to cabinet was a long time coming, and Chartrand introduced herself to LeBlanc.

Potential cabinet members More MPs arrive at Rideau Hall on May 13, 2025.

9:39 a.m. EDT: Anand, Guilbeault, more rookies arrive

More ministers are starting to trickle up the laneway at Rideau Hall. Ontario’s Anita Anand and Quebec’s Steven Guilbeault have arrived, as have rookie from British Columbia Jill McKnight and Prince Edward Island’s Heath McDonald.

Cabinet shuffle Steven Guilbeault, left to right, Jill McKnight and Anita Anand arrive for a cabinet swearing-in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

9:37 a.m. EDT: First batches of rookie arrivals

The first four incoming cabinet ministers have arrived at Rideau Hall.

They are: B.C.’s Gregor Robertson, Northwest Territories’ Rebecca Alty, Quebec’s Marjorie Michel and Ontario’s Tim Hodgson.

They were followed Alberta’s Eleanor Oslewski and Ontario’s Evan Solomon, a broadcaster who was also recently a special correspondent with CTV News, but resigned from that role prior to Prime Minister Mark Carney being elected as Liberal party leader.

Returning minister from Quebec Steven MacKinnon and Nova Scotia MP Lina Diab were also with them.

Cabinet shuffle MPs arrive for a cabinet swearing-in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

9:33 a.m. EDT: Longtime minister not part of new cabinet

Jonathan Wilkinson, who served as minister on several portfolios with the Trudeau government, released a statement this morning confirming he won’t be a part of Carney’s new cabinet.

“Today, I do not stand among those being sworn in as members of Canada’s new Cabinet. Though my tenure as a Minister of the Crown comes to an end, the privilege of serving this country over the past seven years remains one of the greatest honours of my life,” wrote Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was most recently minister of energy and natural resources. Before that, he was fisheries and oceans minister, and environment and climate change minister.

Jonathan Wilkinson Jonathan Wilkinson arrives to a cabinet meeting in Ottawa on Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

9:00 a.m. EDT: Final preparations at Rideau Hall

On the grounds of Rideau Hall, final preparations are underway for Carney and his new ministry to arrive for a swearing-in ceremony.

After weeks of closed-door deliberations, Carney is about to unveil to Canadians who he has selected to help deliver the transformational change he promised during the 2025 federal election campaign.

In that contest the rookie prime minister secured a new Liberal mandate, two seats shy from a majority government.

On scene, crew who work at the Governor Generals’ residence, PMO staff and other officials are greeting guests and organizing arrivals as well as audio visuals, as news networks establish their live coverage locations and ready for special coverage.

Carney cabinet The view of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ont. on May 13, 2025. Rachel Aiello, CTV News.

In the coming minutes, the Liberals that the prime minister has tapped to be part of one of the two tiers of his new front bench, are expected to start arriving.

With MPs elected in nearly all provinces and territories, expect to see a more regionally-diverse roster and many cabinet newcomers. Carney has also committed to upholding gender parity, a precedent set by his predecessor former prime minister Justin Trudeau, who until not long ago occupied the residence just a stroll away from the ballroom where today’s swearing-in will occur.

Carney be taking questions outside after the ceremony, and reporters, yours truly included, will start queuing to get a question shortly.

A different structure

Carney is expected to unveil a 30-person cabinet, along with an additional 10 junior ministers dubbed secretaries of state, according to the Prime Ministers Office (PMO).

Carney is not the first prime minister to appoint junior ministers as part of his cabinet, though his predecessor Justin Trudeau did not. Carney’s central team takes the lead on the biggest portfolios, while the secretaries of state could be tapped to stickhandle specific files.

More than 50 per cent of those being sworn in at Rideau Hall tomorrow will be rookies, according to the PMO.

Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney walks to anews conference in Ottawa, Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Rookies to keep an eye on

Expect this new front bench to be made up of people Carney thinks can deliver quickly on his promise to set Canada on a “new path.”

Several prominent names won a seat in last month’s election, whether they entered politics for the first time, or made the switch from municipal or provincial government.

Some of those include former broadcaster Evan Solomon, former IBM Canada CEO Claude Guay, and engineer and survivor of the École Polytechnique mass shooting Nathalie Provost.

Meanwhile, Carney’s first cabinet — which was sworn in back in mid-March — kept some of Trudeau’s longtime ministers and core team in place, including Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, Francois-Philippe Champagne and Anita Anand.

Trade war dampens U.S. travel

A new Statistics Canada report found that Canadian-resident return trips from the United States substantially declined in April, a trend that one professor says reflects the effectiveness of the Canadian movement to boycott American products and travel, in protest of the Trump administration.

“So, what began as a notion back in late January and early February has actually become something more substantial, and it‘s being born out in the numbers,” Aaron Ettinger, associate political science professor at Carleton University, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Monday from Waterloo, Ont.

“This is consequential. This is going to have ripple effects,” he added. “The question then becomes: is it going to have an effect downstream on American policy?”

According to preliminary StatCan data published Monday, the number of returning Canadian residents and non-residents to Canada by air and automobile fell for the third straight month to 4.5 million in April, down 15.2 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist. Read the full story here .

Canada U.S. travel A traveller hands documents to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Trump, working together are top priorities: survey

A new survey has found most Canadians are hoping that when Parliament resumes later this month, the House of Commons will see more cooperation than the bureaucratic gridlock which shut down the session — particularly when it comes to matters involving the United States.

Conducted for CTV News by Nanos Research, the survey took stock of Canadians’ top priorities for the new government, along with how opposition parties ought to respond to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government as they deal with Donald Trump’s tariff impositions and any restructuring of the dynamic between Canada and the U.S.

Nearly three in four respondents said they would prefer the opposition parties work together and present the United States with a unified response, compared to 25 per cent who want opposition parties to challenge the Liberals and hold them accountable.

Three per cent of respondents were unsure.

Colton Praill , Ottawa News Bureau journalist. Read the full story here .

Donald Trump Mark Carney President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Ambassador: Talks must prioritize lifting tariffs

Ottawa’s top diplomat in Washington says talks to negotiate any new deals with the United States will prioritize ending U.S President Donald Trump’s ruinous tariffs on Canadian exports.

Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman said Monday that initial negotiations with Trump’s team will focus on lifting tariffs, as well as specific bilateral issues between Canada and the U.S.

“Dealing with those tariffs, and getting Canada into a position where we are finding stability in the trading relationship, is our number one priority with the Americans,” Hillman said. “There is no discussion to be had with the Americans without that being on the table from Canada’s perspective. That is a starting point for us.”

Trump also said he wants changes to the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, called CUSMA. Hillman said talks specific to the continental trade pact will take place separately at a later date.

The Canadian Press. Read the full story here .

Canada ambassador to U.S. Canadian Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman, left, and Dominic LeBlanc prepare to leave following a meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Carney, U.K. PM to strengthen defence and commerce

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on Monday and agreed to strengthen trade, commercial and defence ties, according to a statement from the Canadian prime minister’s office.

The two leaders also discussed their commitment to helping Ukraine achieve a just peace and King Charles’ upcoming visit to Canada later this month, the statement said.

