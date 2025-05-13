Carney cabinet being sworn in, includes two dozen new faces

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet is being sworn in at Rideau Hall and includes two dozen new faces.

Some of those include former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, Northwest Territories’ Rebecca Alty, Marjorie Michel, who was elected in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Papineau riding, and former special adviser to Carney at the Bank of Canada and Goldman Sachs CEO Tim Hodgson.

Also joining the front bench are former broadcaster Evan Solomon, lawyer and one of the Liberals’ two MPs in Alberta Eleanor Olszewski, and engineer and survivor of the École Polytechnique mass shooting Nathalie Provost.

There are also several returning longtime ministers from Trudeau’s cabinet, including François-Philippe Champagne, Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, Steven MacKinnon, Steven Guilbeault and Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland — who spent more than five years as Trudeau’s top deputy — resigned last December amid escalating tensions with the prime minister. Despite running against him for the Liberal leadership, Freeland got a seat on Carney’s election-time caretaker cabinet in mid-March.

Heading into Rideau Hall ahead of the swearing-in, Carney said he was “ready to go,” when asked by reporters how he was feeling.

Carney’s decision to implement a two-tiered team — made up of a cabinet and ministry — marks the return to a practice used by past prime ministers, though not Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office is framing it as a leaner and more focused cabinet made up of fewer members.

Marci Surkes, the chief strategy officer and managing director at Compass Rose, said in an interview with CTV News on Monday that deciding who is going to be in the ministry “sets the tone for the entirety of the mandate.”

“The prime consideration for Mr. Carney is going to be ‘who has the skills to take the decisions and to lead at this critical moment for our country?’ Period. End of sentence,” said Surkes, who played key roles behind the scenes during Justin Trudeau’s tenure.

According to Nanos Research, meanwhile, the two top priorities for Canadians when the House of Commons returns at the end of the month are dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump, and cooperation among parliamentarians.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello, Stephanie Ha, Rachel Hanes and Colton Praill