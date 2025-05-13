Mayor says town in transition after completing phase of N.L. oil project

Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

ST. JOHN’S — A Newfoundland and Labrador mayor says his region is in a transition period after an offshore oil project hit a major milestone.

Keith Pearson, mayor of Placentia, N.L., says hundreds of local workers are looking for their next job after helping build a massive platform for Cenovus Energy.

The company says the nearly completed concrete gravity structure was towed out of the town’s commercial seaport on Friday.

Officials have said it will make a stop in nearby Arnold’s Cove before it is towed out to the company’s White Rose oilfield next month.

Pearson says the job losses in his town are all part of the boom-and-bust cycle of the oil industry.

Cenovus did not respond to questions asking if there were layoffs in the region.

