LIVE: Crown re-examines complainant in world junior hockey sexual assault trial

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault
The prosecution in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is re-examining the complainant in the matter.
In a London, Ont., courtroom on Wednesday morning, Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham is following up on any topics raised during cross-examination by the defence.
She started with asking the woman, known as E.M., about her boyfriend.
Earlier in her testimony when E.M. was being cross-examined by Michael McLeod’s lawyer, David Humphrey, he suggested a “new character” needed to be introduced to the story - saying E.M. and her boyfriend had been together for about three months with E.M. calling the relationship “new” and “in the early stages” at the time of the alleged assault.
Cunningham asked E.M. on Wednesday morning, when did she disclose to police that she had a boyfriend. E.M. said it was during her initial police interview in 2018.
“That was something I said from the start,” said E.M.
Defence lawyers finished cross-examining the woman Tuesday, and the Crown now has the opportunity to follow up on any topics raised in that process.
This is E.M.’s ninth day on the stand. She cannot be identified under a standard publication ban.
McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.
The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.
