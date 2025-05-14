London woman charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old boy

A London woman has been charged with attempted murder for attempting to cause life threatening injuries to a three year old. CTV’s Sean Irvine reports.

A London woman has been charged with attempted murder after members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section launched an investigation in the east end of the city.

On Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call to a residence in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Marconi Court.

Officers say they learned the woman attempted to cause life-threatening injuries to a 3-year-old boy.

Attempted murder Marconi Blvd London Police on scene of an attempted murder investigation in London, Ont. on May 14, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The suspect was located and arrested a short distance from the residence.

Police say the victim was assessed by paramedic services and did not sustain any physical injuries requiring medical attention.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old London woman, has been charged with one count of attempt to commit murder.

Police say the accused and victim are known to each other. the name of the accused will not be shared as doing so could potentially identify the victim in this matter.

Attempted murder Marconi Blvd London Police on scene of an attempted murder investigation in London, Ont. on May 14, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Officers say there is no additional threat to public safety resulting from this incident.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charge.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.