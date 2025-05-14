New Canadian foreign minister says Israel using lack of food as a tool in Gaza

Anita Anand arrives for a cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations and national security on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA - New Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand accused Israel on Wednesday of using a lack of food as a political tool in its Gaza operation and urged further work on a ceasefire with Hamas, the militant group that controls the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has sealed off the Gaza Strip since early March and resumed its military campaign against Hamas following the collapse of a ceasefire deal during which thousands of aid trucks entered the enclave.

“We cannot allow the continued use of food as a political tool ... Over 50,000 people have died as a result of the aggression caused against the Palestinians and the Gazan people in Palestine. Using food as a political tool is simply unacceptable,” Anand told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting.

“We need to continue to work towards a ceasefire. We need to ensure that we have a two-state solution, and Canada will continue to maintain that position.”

Israel’s campaign has killed more than 52,900 Palestinians, according to local health officials. It has left Gaza on the brink of famine, aid groups and international agencies say.

Israel denies there is a risk of famine and accuses Hamas of causing hunger by stealing aid meant for civilians.

Prime Minister Mark Carney named Anand to her new post on Tuesday. She replaced Melanie Joly, who had been in the job for more than three years.

Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken as hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Howard Goller)